Alps Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

