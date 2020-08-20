Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $108,522.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,564,129.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,548,811 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

