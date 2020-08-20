Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after buying an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after buying an additional 327,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,896,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Shares of COF stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

