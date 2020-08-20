Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

