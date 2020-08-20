Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

