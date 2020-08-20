Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Holdings Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gladstone Capital worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.