Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.67 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

