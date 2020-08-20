HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of HP by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 272,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,683,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $255,931,000 after acquiring an additional 397,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $18.24 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders purchased a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

