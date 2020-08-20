Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

