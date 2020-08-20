Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after buying an additional 674,737 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 500,768 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.