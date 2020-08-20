Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Meet Group worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEET. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 749,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 504,282 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEET. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ MEET opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.84. Meet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.20%. Meet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

