RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $178.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

