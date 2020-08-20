Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 753.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 493.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,850,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.