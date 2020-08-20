Alps Advisors Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $209.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

