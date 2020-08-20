Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

GMED opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

