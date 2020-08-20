Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dover by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Dover by 634.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

