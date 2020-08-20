Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 587,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,477,000 after buying an additional 236,473 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 40.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 151,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

