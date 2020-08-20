Alps Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,960 shares of company stock valued at $363,331. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNF stock opened at $194.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.66. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

