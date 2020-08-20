Alps Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total transaction of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,411 shares in the company, valued at $78,652,677.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,493 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,683. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $340.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.