Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hess Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HESM opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.65. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

