Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $316.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

