Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

