Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $181.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $932,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

