Alps Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.