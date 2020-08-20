Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $417.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $423.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

