Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Exponent by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $165,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,785 shares of company stock worth $6,480,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

