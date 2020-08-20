Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,948 shares of company stock worth $1,277,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

