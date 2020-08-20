Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,592 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.46 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

