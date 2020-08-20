Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 24 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,211.81 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,162.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,061.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.