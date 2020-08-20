Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $210.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.29.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.