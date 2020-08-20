Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 47.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 11.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $113.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

