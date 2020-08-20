Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

NYSE KSU opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average is $149.11. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,709 shares of company stock worth $2,169,527. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.