Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Deere & Company stock opened at $192.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

