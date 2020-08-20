Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6,916.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

