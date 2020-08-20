Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $520.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

