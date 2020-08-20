Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSTC opened at $65.51 on Thursday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $481.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

