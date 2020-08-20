Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $40.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.