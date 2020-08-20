Alps Advisors Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 29,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $439.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

