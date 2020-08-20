Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $103,425.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $396,197.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,764. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.