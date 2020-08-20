Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $206.33 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

