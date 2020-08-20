Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 16,958 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 393.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 29.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $1,114,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.84 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.