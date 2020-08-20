Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $185,000 Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $117.76 on Thursday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

SCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,835,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,447. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

