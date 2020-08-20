Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,489.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $320.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

