Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $177,000 Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 218,082 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,996 shares of company stock worth $779,824. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

