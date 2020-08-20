Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $190,000 in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,073 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 11,252.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

