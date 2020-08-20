Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

