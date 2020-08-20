Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $354,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 510,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,118,634. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

PFSI stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

