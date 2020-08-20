Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ABIOMED by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ABIOMED by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $313.20 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.