Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 230.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 693,508 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $13,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 34.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

