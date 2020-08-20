Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE FN opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

